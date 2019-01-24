This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 24 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Climbing the cosmic distance ladder

    Hubble reveals a fossil-like relic from the early Universe.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA

    This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals an ancient, glimmering ball of stars called NGC 1466. It is a globular cluster — a gathering of stars all held together by gravity — that is slowly moving through space on the outskirts of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of our closest galactic neighbours.

    NGC 1466 has a mass equivalent to roughly 140,000 Suns and an age of around 13.1 billion years, making it almost as old as the Universe itself. This fossil-like relic from the early Universe lies some 160,000 light-years away from us.

    Nestled within this ancient time capsule are 49 known RR Lyrae variable stars, which have well-defined luminosities, meaning that astronomers know the total amount of energy they emit. By comparing this known luminosity to how bright the stars appear in the sky, their distance can be easily calculated.

    Astronomical objects such as this are known as standard candles, and are fundamental to the so-called cosmic distance ladder.


    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
