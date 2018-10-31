This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 31 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Chute for the stars

    NASA shows that what goes up must come down, but slowly.

    Thar she blows: NASA’s mega-parachute in action.
    NASA

    This is the fastest deployment of a parachute in history.

    The chute, which weighed 81 kilograms, was strapped to a a section of a NASA Black Brandt IX sounding rocket, which separated, as planned, once the 17.7 metre high craft reached an altitude of 38 kilometres above the ground – a distance covered in just two minutes.

    The parachute took a mere four-tenths of a second to fully expand.

    The test was part of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Advanced Supersonic Parachute Inflation Research Experiment (ASPIRE) project, designed to fine-tune equipment for the agency’s planned 2020 mission to Mars.

    Explore #NASA #astronautics #parachute #flight
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles