Cassini ring dive: Scenes from mission control
Adding to the long list of never-before-seen events, NASA's Cassini Spacecraft has called home to mission control after diving through the narrow gap between the planet Saturn and its rings.
This video showcases highlights from the scene at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California on April 26-27, 2017, and some of the first raw images the spacecraft sent back from its closest-ever look at Saturn’s atmosphere.
See here for more information about Cassini and its Grand Finale.
