  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • News Space 28 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Cassini ring dive: Scenes from mission control

    Adding to the long list of never-before-seen events, NASA's Cassini Spacecraft has called home to mission control after diving through the narrow gap between the planet Saturn and its rings. 


    This video showcases highlights from the scene at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California on April 26-27, 2017, and some of the first raw images the spacecraft sent back from its closest-ever look at Saturn’s atmosphere.

    See here for more information about Cassini and its Grand Finale.

    Explore #Cassini #Saturn #gas giant #NASA
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles