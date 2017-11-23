  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 23 November 2017
    Cassini’s last portrait of Saturn

    Two days before plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere, the Cassini probe took a final series of photos of the gas giant.

    Saturn.
    The final full mosaic image of Saturn captured by the Cassini probe.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

    After more than 13 years at Saturn, and with its fate sealed, NASA's Cassini spacecraft bid farewell to the Saturnian system by firing the shutters of its wide-angle camera and capturing this last, full mosaic of Saturn and its rings two days before the spacecraft's dramatic plunge into the planet's atmosphere.

    During the observation, a total of 80 wide-angle images were acquired in just over two hours. This view is constructed from 42 of those wide-angle shots, taken using the red, green and blue spectral filters, combined and mosaicked together to create a natural-color view.

