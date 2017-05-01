  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 01 May 2017
    Cargo ship on approach at sunset

    Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet photographed Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft as it approached the International Space Station.

    Cygnus closes in on the space station.
    ESA/NASA

    In what could be still from a sci-fi film, the Cygnus spacecraft is seen here approaching the International Space Station on April 22, 2017.

    Carrying over 3,500 kilograms of research and supplies, the spacecraft was photographed by ESA's Thomas Pesquet with a stunning backdrop of the sun setting on Earth below.

    Using the station's robotic Canadarm2, Cygnus was successfully captured by Pesquet and Commander Peggy Whitson at 6:05 a.m. EDT Saturday morning.

