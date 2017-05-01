Cargo ship on approach at sunset

Cygnus closes in on the space station. ESA/NASA

In what could be still from a sci-fi film, the Cygnus spacecraft is seen here approaching the International Space Station on April 22, 2017.

Carrying over 3,500 kilograms of research and supplies, the spacecraft was photographed by ESA's Thomas Pesquet with a stunning backdrop of the sun setting on Earth below.

Using the station's robotic Canadarm2, Cygnus was successfully captured by Pesquet and Commander Peggy Whitson at 6:05 a.m. EDT Saturday morning.