    Image of the Day Space 05 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Bubbles in space

    Massive balls of gas seen near a black hole.

    Super-galactic bubbles, revealed through a combination of Chandra and Hubble data.

    X-ray: NASA/CXC/University of Michigan/J-T Li et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI

    This is an image of the galaxy known as NGC 3079, situated 67 million light-years from Earth.

    The picture is a composite, blending data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory – seen here in purple and pink – and the Hubble Telescope.

    Of primary interest here, at least to Jiangtao Li of the University of Michigan, US, and colleagues, is the pink chalice-like structure and, below it, a rather less visible structure that looks like its mirror image.

    These, Li and his fellow researchers conclude, are a pair of ultra-massive bubbles, book-ending a supermassive black hole positioned between them. Calculations indicate that the larger bubble has a diameter of 4900 light years; its companion, slight smaller, is 3600 light years across.

    Full descriptions are available in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal, or the preprint site, arXiv.

    Explore #Black Hole #galaxies #Hubble Space Telescope #Chandra X-ray Observatory
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://arxiv.org/abs/1901.10536
