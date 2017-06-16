  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 16 June 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Bright methane clouds on Titan

    Half a million kilometres from Saturn’s moon Titan, Cassini snaps methane clouds and hydrocarbon seas.

    A view of Titan’s northern hemisphere.
    A view of Titan’s northern hemisphere.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

    NASA’s Cassini spacecraft sees bright methane clouds drifting in the summer skies of Saturn’s moon Titan, along with dark hydrocarbon lakes and seas clustered around the north pole.

    Compared to earlier in Cassini’s mission, most of the surface in the moon’s northern high latitudes is now illuminated by the sun. Summer solstice in the Saturn system occurred on May 24, 2017.

    The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on June 9, 2017, using a spectral filter that preferentially admits wavelengths of near-infrared light centered at 938 nanometers. Cassini obtained the view at a distance of about 507,000 kilometers from Titan.


    Explore #Titan #Cassini
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles