    Image of the Day Space 15 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Blue moon, waxing

    A beautiful lunar image, from 450 kilometres up.

    Blue moon, standing alone.

    NASA

    Being on the International Space Station isn’t all hard work. Just occasionally there is a little free time – an excuse to gaze out of the window and marvel.

    This image, released by NASA, was taken by an unnamed crew member just a couple of days ago. It shows a waxing crescent moon, suffused in the blue light of the Earth’s atmosphere.

    At the time, the ISS was positioned just over 450 kilometres above the Sea of Japan.

