Blue moon, waxing
A beautiful lunar image, from 450 kilometres up.
Being on the International Space Station isn’t all hard work. Just occasionally there is a little free time – an excuse to gaze out of the window and marvel.
This image, released by NASA, was taken by an unnamed crew member just a couple of days ago. It shows a waxing crescent moon, suffused in the blue light of the Earth’s atmosphere.
At the time, the ISS was positioned just over 450 kilometres above the Sea of Japan.
