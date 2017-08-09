  • Latest
    Video Space 09 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Auroras over Saturn

    Earth isn’t the only planet to have auroras in the skies above the poles.


    NASA's Cassini spacecraft gazed toward high southern latitudes near Saturn's south pole to observe ghostly curtains of dancing light -- Saturn's southern auroras, or southern lights. These natural light displays at the planet's poles are created by charged particles raining down into the upper atmosphere, making gases there glow. The dark area at the top of this scene is Saturn's night side. The auroras rotate from left to right, curving around the planet as Saturn rotates over about 70 minutes, compressed here into a movie sequence of about five seconds.

    Find more information about this clip at NASA.

