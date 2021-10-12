In 2022, the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder Telescope in WA will embark on a massive project to map the southern skies in radio waves. This survey, the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU), will help us understand how the first stars and galaxies formed and evolved.

Cosmos spoke to Dr Michael Cowley, an astrophysicist from the Queensland University of Technology who heads up the redshift working group of EMU, to get the lowdown on this exciting project.

