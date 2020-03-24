Bennu in unprecedented detail

This global map of the asteroid Bennu is a mosaic of 2155 PolyCam images stitched together and corrected.

They were collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft between 7 March and 19 April, 2019, at distances ranging from 3.1 to five kilometres above the surface.



At five centimetres per pixel, this is the highest resolution at which a planetary body has been globally mapped.

This detailed view of Bennu was used by the mission team during their selection of the primary and backup sample collection sites - Nightingale and Osprey.

