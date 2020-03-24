This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 24 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    Bennu in unprecedented detail

    It's the highest resolution image ever of a planetary body.

    A detailed view of the asteroid Bennu.

    Erin Morton, University of Arizona

    This global map of the asteroid Bennu is a mosaic of 2155 PolyCam images stitched together and corrected.

    They were collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft between 7 March and 19 April, 2019, at distances ranging from 3.1 to five kilometres above the surface.

    At five centimetres per pixel, this is the highest resolution at which a planetary body has been globally mapped.

    This detailed view of Bennu was used by the mission team during their selection of the primary and backup sample collection sites - Nightingale and Osprey.

    Cosmos editorial team.
