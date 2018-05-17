  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 17 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    As the galaxy turns

    Precise observations reveal the rotation of the Large Magellanic Cloud.

    The Large Magellanic Cloud overlaid with lines representing its rotational movement.
    The Large Magellanic Cloud overlaid with lines representing its rotational movement.
    ESA/Gaia/DPAC

    The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is one of the nearest galaxies to our Milky Way. This image shows it as viewed by the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, using information from the mission’s second data release.

    The picture was generated by combining the total amount of radiation detected by Gaia in each pixel with measurements of the radiation taken through different filters on the spacecraft to generate colour information. Information about the proper motion of stars – their velocity across the sky – is represented as the texture of the image.

    After measuring the proper motion of several million stars in the LMC, astronomers were able to use an image processing technique called line integral convolution to see an imprint of the stars slowly rotating clockwise around the centre of the galaxy.

    Explore #Large Magellanic Cloud #stars
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles