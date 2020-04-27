Andromeda, by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope has just turned 30 (it was deployed on 25 April 1990) and while even NASA had to cancel birthday parties in the current environment, there has been much celebrating around the world.

Hubble has provided us with a lot of iconic images over three decades, and our own Alan Duffy – an astronomer and professor at Swinburne University and Lead Scientist for the Royal Institution of Australia – is among those moved to select his favourites.



We’ll run one on each day this week. This is the first – and why Alan likes it.



“One of our largest neighbours, Andromeda or M31, was painstakingly surveyed by Hubble to form their biggest image ever released by the telescope. At 1.5 billion pixels you would need 600 HD television screens to enjoy it fully. They even created a new web interface to allow us to zoom and see individual stars in a galaxy 2.5 million light years away.



“The beauty of the scene belies a dark truth; we will collide with this galaxy in five billion years’ time. But for now, thankfully, Hubble allows us to enjoy the view entirely safely.”





