An unfamiliar lunar landscape NASA

Everyone knows the first people to walk on the Moon: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who flew there in 1969 on the Apollo 11 mission. Less well known are the other 10 astronauts who followed in their footsteps over the next three years.

This picture involves two of them. It is a panorama created from photos taken on the fourth crewed Moon mission, Apollo 15, which landed in August of 1971. The photos were shot by Jim Irwin, and show David R. Scott.

Scott is leaning over to put down a drill used to take core samples. In the foreground is the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package central station, and to the left is the Passive Seismic Experiment and near the centre in the background is a device for measuring the magnetic field.

Scott, Irwin and their colleague Alfred Worden, who stayed in lunar orbit while they descended to the surface, returned to Earth safely a week later.