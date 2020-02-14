This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 14 February 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    An iconic image updated

    NASA releases new version of the Pale Blue Dot.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    One of the most iconic images from the Voyager mission was taken 30 years ago today (14 February 1990).

    To celebrate the anniversary, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California has published this new version of what has become known as the Pale Blue Dot, noting that modern image-processing software and techniques have been used to update it while respecting the intent of those who planned the image.

    It shows Earth as a single, bright blue pixel in the vastness of space. Rays of sunlight scattered within the camera optics stretch across the scene, one of which happens to have intersected dramatically with Earth.

    The original was taken just minutes before Voyager 1’s cameras were intentionally powered off to conserve power and because the probe – along with its sibling, Voyager 2 – would not make close flybys of any other objects during their lifetimes.

    It was part of a series of 60 images designed to produce what the mission called the Family Portrait of the Solar System.

    The name Pale Blue Dot is traced to the title of the 1994 book by Voyager imaging scientist Carl Sagan, who originated the idea of using Voyager’s cameras to image the distant Earth.

    Explore #Voyager 1
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    1. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/resources/536/voyager-1s-pale-blue-dot-1990/
    2. https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA00451
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles