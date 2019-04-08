This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    08 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    An eclipse on Mars

    For Curiosity, two moons mean twice the fun.

    Phobos, passing in front of the sun, captured by Curiosity.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

    During the past couple of weeks, NASA’s Curiosity rover has observed both of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Demos, passing between it and the sun.

    The rover’s Mastcam is calibrated so that it can point directly at the sun and not fritz out, allowing it to capture both satellites passing by.

    Phobos, shown here, is about 11.5 kilometres in diameter and eclipsed the sun on March 26, 2019. Deimos, much smaller at 2.3 kilometres across, passed by nine days earlier.

