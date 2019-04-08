An eclipse on Mars

During the past couple of weeks, NASA’s Curiosity rover has observed both of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Demos, passing between it and the sun.

The rover’s Mastcam is calibrated so that it can point directly at the sun and not fritz out, allowing it to capture both satellites passing by.

Phobos, shown here, is about 11.5 kilometres in diameter and eclipsed the sun on March 26, 2019. Deimos, much smaller at 2.3 kilometres across, passed by nine days earlier.