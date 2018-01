Astronaut Mark Vande Hei takes a self-portrait during a spacewalk from the International Space Station. NASA

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei snapped this selfie on January 23rd, during the first spacewalk of the year 2018.

Vande Hei and crewmate Scott Tingle ventured outside the International Space Station to perform maintenance on the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm during a seven-hour and 24-minute spacewalk.