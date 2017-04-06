  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 06 April 2017
    An astronaut’s view of the aurora

    The International Space Station is the perfect vantage point for watching the aurora.

    A view of the aurora from the International Space Station captured by astronaut Thomas Pesquet on March 27, 2017. “The view at night recently has been simply magnificent,” he wrote. “Few clouds, intense auroras. I can’t look away from the windows.”
    ESA/NASA

