An astronaut dreams of home

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the cupola of the International Space Station. ESA / NASA

Seen from orbit, Earth can seem very close but also very far away.

The cupola is the observation dome of the International Space Station, from which astronauts can look out to see the exterior of the station, and approaching spacecraft.

It’s the best spot for Earth-watching, too. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, shown here close to the end of his six-month mission aboard the ISS, is thinking of home.

“I can’t wait to be on Earth again and see my loved ones,” he told the European Space Agency, “but I will certainly miss the view.”



