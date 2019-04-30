This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 30 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Actually, yes, it is rocket science

    NASA models its next journey to the moon.

    Model research: a miniature version of NASA’s next-gen moon rocket undergoes tests.

    NASA/David C. Bowman

    This image shows a scale model of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket undergoing testing inside the administration’s wind tunnel at the Langley Research Centre in Virginia, US.

    The model, less than 1% the size of the real thing, has been coated in a special pink pressure-sensitive paint. When exposed to oxygen in a high-pressure airflow, the paint glows bright crimson, allowing researchers, such as aerospace engineer Courtney Winski, shown here, to study how the real rocket will behave at launch.

    The Space Launch System is being prepped for NASA’s mooted next series of missions to the moon. The first test flight, dubbed Exploration Mission-1, is slated for 2020.

