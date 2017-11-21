  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 21 November 2017
    Above the clouds

    A spaceship brings supplies to the International Space Station.

    The Cygnus resupply ship pays a visit to the ISS.
    NASA

    The Cygnus resupply ship approaches the International Space Station. The cymbal-like solar arrays of the Cygnus vessel shine in the light of an orbital sunrise as it prepares to make contact with Canadarm2, the robotic arm extending from the ISS.

    The cargo craft carried some 3300 kilograms of crew supplies, science experiments, spacewalk gear, station hardware and computer parts. New research will explore the effectiveness of antibiotics on astronauts and observe how plants absorb nutrients in microgravity.

    Other experiments will deploy tiny cubesats to explore laser communications and new solar panel technology.

