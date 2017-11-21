Above the clouds

The Cygnus resupply ship pays a visit to the ISS. NASA

The Cygnus resupply ship approaches the International Space Station. The cymbal-like solar arrays of the Cygnus vessel shine in the light of an orbital sunrise as it prepares to make contact with Canadarm2, the robotic arm extending from the ISS.

The cargo craft carried some 3300 kilograms of crew supplies, science experiments, spacewalk gear, station hardware and computer parts. New research will explore the effectiveness of antibiotics on astronauts and observe how plants absorb nutrients in microgravity.

Other experiments will deploy tiny cubesats to explore laser communications and new solar panel technology.