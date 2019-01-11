This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 11 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    A tiny dot belies great violence

    Star meets black hole. Black hole wins.

    All that remains: the X-ray disc of a shredded star.

    NASA/CXC/MIT/D. Pasham et al: Optical: HST/STScI/I. Arcavi

    This is an image captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory. It shows neither a star nor a planet, but a bright X-ray disc, the remnants of a star ripped apart by the gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole.

    Essentially a bright flash of light, the disc, dubbed ASASSN14-li, was first recorded in 2014 and has been an object of fascination for astronomers ever since. By monitoring the behaviour of the disc – using a battery of terrestrial and orbiting telescopes – researchers have been able to directly measure the spin of the predatory black hole.

    A team led by Dheeraj Pasham of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US found that the hole, which lurks some 290 million light years away, has an event horizon – beyond which not even light can escape – about 300 times the size of Earth.

    Spin rate was determined by observing 300,000 cycles in which the brightness of the X-ray disc waxed and waned. The event horizon was calculated to rotate fully every two minutes.

    The results of the research appear in the journal Science. A full preprint is available here.

    Explore #stars #black holes
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10713
