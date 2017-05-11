A stunning full-spectrum view of the Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula in all its glory. NASA, ESA, NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)

NASA has released a new image of the Crab Nebula, the remnant of bright supernova that was seen in Earth’s sky in 1054 and recorded by Chinese astronomers of the day.

The unprecedented detail and clarity of this image was achieved by combining data from five telescopes that between them span almost the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves through infrared, visible light, ultraviolet and X-rays: the Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, the XMM-Newton Observatory, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Read more at NASA.