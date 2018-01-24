  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 24 January 2018
    A stellar bubble

    When an ageing star shed its outer layers, this blue bubble was left behind.

    The planetary nebula Abell 33.
    The planetary nebula Abell 33.
    ESO

    This eye-catching image of the planetary nebula Abell 33 was taken by astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile.

    Created when an ageing star blew off its outer layers, this beautiful blue bubble is, by chance, aligned with a foreground star.

    This cosmic gem is unusually symmetric, appearing to be almost perfectly circular on the sky.

