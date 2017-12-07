  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 07 December 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A starlight rainbow

    A next-level planet hunter splits light from individual stars into its spectral components.

    The spectrum of light from a star from the ESPRESSO instrument at the Very Large Telescope in Chile.
    The spectrum of light from a star from the ESPRESSO instrument at the Very Large Telescope in Chile.
    ESO/ESPRESSO team

    This colourful image shows spectral data from the First Light of the ESPRESSO instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile.

    The light from a star has been dispersed into its component colours.

    This view has been colourised to indicate how the wavelengths change across the image, but these are not exactly the colours that would be seen visually.

    Close inspection shows many dark spectral lines in the stellar spectra and also the regular double spots from a calibration light source. The dark gaps are features of how the data is taken, and are not real.

    Explore #spectrometer #exoplanets #Very Large Telescope
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles