Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 04 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A simulated galaxy

    Computer models can reveal secrets of galactic history.

    A snapshot of the m12m Latte galaxy simulation.
    A snapshot of the m12m Latte galaxy simulation.
    Ananke / Gaia / FIRE

    The image above is not some Hubble snapshot of a distant galaxy, but rather the product of a detailed simulation of how galaxies like the Milky Way form and evolve over time.

    The Feedback in Realistic Environments (FIRE) project uses huge amounts of computer power to create high resolution simulations of galaxies, giant molecular clouds and the birth and life of stars and galaxies.

    By studying simulations like these and comparing them with real galaxies, astrophysicists and cosmologists hope to solve mysteries about galactic history and the deep past of the universe itself.

    Explore #galaxies
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://fire.northwestern.edu/about-fire/
    2. https://arxiv.org/abs/1805.00014
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles