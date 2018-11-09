A night of fog and light

As autumn takes hold in the northern hemisphere, the night-time temperatures drop and in many places the air becomes cold enough to generate water vapour, manifesting, when the valleys are deep and the wind is low, as fog.

This image was taken by an infrared imaging radiometer on board NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite. Taken at around 2am local time, the shot shows fog creeping into the quiet, hidden spaces created by the by the Cumberland Mountains of West Virginia, US.