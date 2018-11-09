This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    09 November 2018
    1 minute read 
    A night of fog and light

    As America slumbers, NASA captures a restless force of nature.

    Fog gathering in the valleys of West Virginia.

    NASA/Joshua Stevens/Adam Voiland

    As autumn takes hold in the northern hemisphere, the night-time temperatures drop and in many places the air becomes cold enough to generate water vapour, manifesting, when the valleys are deep and the wind is low, as fog.

    This image was taken by an infrared imaging radiometer on board NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite. Taken at around 2am local time, the shot shows fog creeping into the quiet, hidden spaces created by the by the Cumberland Mountains of West Virginia, US.

    Explore #NASA #satellite imagery #fog #weather #radiometer #Suomi PP #satellite
