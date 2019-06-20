A new set of eyes heads for space
Germany’s bold universe observer mission is set for take-off.
This is a major section of a massive piece of kit called the “extended ROentgen Survey with an Imaging Telescope Array’ (eROSITA) X-ray telescope”, currently being attached to a spacecraft called the Spektrum-Röntgen-Gamma (SRG), set to be launched from the Kazakh steppe any day now.
The mission is a project of the German space agency DLR.
SRG is expected to travel about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, until it reaches a stable position of equilibrium between the planet and the sun, known as a Lagrange Point.
Once there, it will deploy eROSITA and other onboard instruments to observe the entire sky and search for and map galaxy clusters, active black holes, supernova remnants, X-ray binaries and neutron stars.
- https://www.dlr.de/dlr/presse/en/desktopdefault.aspx/tabid-10128/