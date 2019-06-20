This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 20 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A new set of eyes heads for space

    Germany’s bold universe observer mission is set for take-off.

    Part of the eROSITA telescope being set in place prior to departure.

    DLR

    This is a major section of a massive piece of kit called the “extended ROentgen Survey with an Imaging Telescope Array’ (eROSITA) X-ray telescope”, currently being attached to a spacecraft called the Spektrum-Röntgen-Gamma (SRG), set to be launched from the Kazakh steppe any day now.

    The mission is a project of the German space agency DLR.

    SRG is expected to travel about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, until it reaches a stable position of equilibrium between the planet and the sun, known as a Lagrange Point.

    Once there, it will deploy eROSITA and other onboard instruments to observe the entire sky and search for and map galaxy clusters, active black holes, supernova remnants, X-ray binaries and neutron stars.

    Explore #spacecraft
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.dlr.de/dlr/presse/en/desktopdefault.aspx/tabid-10128/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles