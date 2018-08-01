This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 01 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    A lunar panorama

    Before setting foot on the Moon, Neil Armstrong captured this scenic view of the lunar landscape.

    A panoramic view of the Apollo 11 landing site on the Moon.
    Neil Armstrong / NASA

    Have you seen a panorama from another world lately? Assembled from high-resolution scans of the original film frames, this one sweeps across the magnificent desolation of the Apollo 11 landing site on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility.

    The images were taken by Neil Armstrong, looking out his window of the Eagle Lunar Module shortly after the July 20, 1969 landing. The frame at the far left is the first picture taken by a person on another world. Toward the south, thruster nozzles can be seen in the foreground on the left, while at the right, the shadow of the Eagle is visible to the west.

    For scale, the large, shallow crater on the right has a diameter of about 12 meters. Frames taken from the Lunar Module windows about an hour and a half after landing, before walking on the lunar surface, were intended to initially document the landing site in case an early departure was necessary.


    Explore #Apollo #moon landing #Moon
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
