Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 24 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A hole on Mars

    The Curiosity rover has learnt a new way to drill holes on the Red Planet.

    A small hole on Mars represent a big achievement for Curiosity’s engineers.
    A small hole on Mars represent a big achievement for Curiosity’s engineers.
    JPL / NASA

    NASA’s Curiosity rover drilled a hole 5 centimetres deep in a target called “Duluth” on May 20, 2018. The hole is about 1.6 centimetres across.

    It was the first rock sample captured by the drill since October 2016, as a mechanical fault meant it has been out of action since December 2016.

    Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory had to find a new way for the rover to drill in order to restore this ability.

    The new technique, called Feed Extended Drilling (FED), keeps the drill’s bit extended out past two stabiliser posts that were originally used to steady the drill against Martian rocks. It lets Curiosity drill using the force of its robotic arm, a little more like a human would while drilling into a wall at home.

    Explore #Curiosity Rover #Mars
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles