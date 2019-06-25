This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 25 June 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A green spacecraft

    NASA trials less toxic fuel.

    NASA’s prototype environmentally friendly satellite, ready for take-off this week.
    SpaceX

    This is a satellite, stowed for launch inside a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It is one of two dozen bits of aeriel payload set to be released by the rocket when it launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida sometime this week.

    What makes this one different, however, is its fuel-load. Currently, pretty much every powered vehicle that makes it into space is powered by a propellant called hydrazine – which is very efficient, but also highly toxic to humans and can do a lot of damage to the environment.

    This new satellite, designed by the US Air Force, uses a less nasty hydroxyl ammonium nitrate fuel, which, if the results of this first deployment are positive, may well become the power source for all future missions.

    Explore #SpaceX #fuel #satellite
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles