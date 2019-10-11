This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 11 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    A glimpse of a newly discovered exoplanet

    With no atmosphere, it isn't habitable for life. 

    An illustration of the newly discovered exoplanet LHS 3844b. 

    JPL-Caltech

    The exoplanet LHS 3844b illustrated here is located 48.6 light-years from Earth and orbits an M dwarf star – the most common and long-lived type of star in our galaxy.

    Using data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, researchers were able to capture a rare glimpse of the exoplanet's surface.

    However, it wasn’t a win in the search for life on other planets. It’s likely that LHS 3844b has little to no atmosphere, with its surface resembling that of Earth’s Moon or Mercury – covered in dark, lava rock. It’s a tidally locked planet, which means that it has a permanent day and night side.

    The temperatures are likely to be very extreme, killing any organisms on the planet's surface. The researchers calculate that the day side is about a warm 726 degrees Celsius. The night side can get as cool as -273 degrees Celsius.

    Planet LHS 3844b was discovered in 2018 by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey (TESS) mission.

    The finding is published in the journal Nature.

    Explore #exoplanet #Spitzer Space Telescope #TESS
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://www.spitzer.caltech.edu/
    2. https://www.nasa.gov/tess-transiting-exoplanet-survey-satellite
    3. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1497-4
