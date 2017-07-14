  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 14 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A giant molecular cloud floating in space

    Stars are formed in giant molecular clouds like this one.

    A combined X-ray and infrared image of the W51 molecular cloud.
    A combined X-ray and infrared image of the W51 molecular cloud.
    X-ray: NASA/CXC/PSU/L. Townsley et al; Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Giant molecular clouds are vast cosmic objects, composed primarily of hydrogen molecules and helium atoms, where new stars and planets are born. These clouds can contain more mass than a million suns, and stretch across hundreds of light years.

    The giant molecular cloud known as W51 is one of the closest to Earth at a distance of about 17,000 light years. Because of its relative proximity, W51 provides astronomers with an excellent opportunity to study how stars are forming in our Milky Way galaxy.

    The new composite image of W51 above shows the high-energy output from this stellar nursery, where X-rays from the Chandra X-ray Observatory are colored blue. In about 20 hours of Chandra exposure time, more than 600 young stars were detected as point-like X-ray sources, and diffuse X-ray emission from interstellar gas with a temperature of a million degrees or more was also observed. Infrared light observed with NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope appears orange and yellow-green and shows cool gas and stars surrounded by disks of cool material.

    Explore #astronomy #star formation #Chandra X-ray Observatory #giant molecular cloud
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles