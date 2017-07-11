  • Latest
    Image of the Day Space 11 July 2017
    A galaxy on the run

    A galactic collision leaves streamers of stars across the sky.

    “Runaway galaxy” UGC 10214.
    NASA / ESA / Holland Ford

    Against a stunning backdrop of thousands of other galaxies, this odd-looking galaxy with the long streamer of stars appears to be racing through space, like a runaway pinwheel firework.

    This picture of the galaxy UGC 10214 was taken by the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) aboard the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Dubbed the 'Tadpole', this spiral galaxy is unlike the textbook images of stately galaxies. Its distorted shape was caused by a small interloper, a very blue, compact, galaxy visible in the upper left corner of the more massive Tadpole. The Tadpole resides about 420 million light-years away in the constellation Draco.

    Explore #galaxies #Hubble Space Telescope
