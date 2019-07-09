A galaxy in bloom

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows bright pockets of star formation blooming like roses in a spiral galaxy named NGC 972.



The orange-pink glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars; these bright patches can be seen here amid dark, tangled streams of cosmic dust.



German-British astronomer William Herschel is credited with the discovery of NGC 972 in 1784. Astronomers have since measured its distance, finding it to be just under 70 million light-years.