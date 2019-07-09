This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 09 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A galaxy in bloom

    Hydrogen gas makes NGC 972 shine bright.

    Roses are red, and galaxies too.

    ESA/Hubble, NASA, L. Ho;

    This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows bright pockets of star formation blooming like roses in a spiral galaxy named NGC 972.

    The orange-pink glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars; these bright patches can be seen here amid dark, tangled streams of cosmic dust.

    German-British astronomer William Herschel is credited with the discovery of NGC 972 in 1784. Astronomers have since measured its distance, finding it to be just under 70 million light-years.

    Explore #Hubble Space Telescope #galaxy
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. http://server7.sky-map.org/starview?object_type=2&amp;object_id=699&amp;object_name=NGC+972&amp;locale=EL
    2. https://www.britannica.com/biography/William-Herschel]
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles