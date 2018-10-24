This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Space 24 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A flying briefcase captures a pink pinprick

    NASA reveals all systems go for Mars-bound CubeSats, releasing historic photograph. Andrew Masterson reports.

    The first CubeSat image of Mars, the planet visible as a pink pinprick.

    The first CubeSat image of Mars, the planet visible as a pink pinprick.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Almost 13 million kilometres from its destination, a camera fixed on top of a spacecraft the size of a briefcase winks once, and history is made.

    NASA has released this image – not much, of itself, but signifying a whole lot – as cautious proof that the contention underpinning the agency’s exciting CubeSat mission is bearing out.

    On May 5, 2018, the space agency launched a lander called InSight, heading for Mars. It was bundled with two miniature satellites – CubeSats – each with rough dimensions of 37 by 24 by five centimetres.

    In part, the CubeSats – officially designated as MarCO-A and MarCO-B, but nicknamed Eve and Wall-E – are intended to act as comms links for the lander when it swings into active duty and touches down on Mars in late November.

    InSight, however, also has its own communications system. More basically, the briefcases were deployed as a test to see whether such tiny bits of equipment could survive the rigours of space travel.

    The answer, it appears, at least thus far, is yes. Early in October, mission controllers activated the wide-angle camera on MarCO-B, just to see if it was operational. The result was a picture showing sections of the satellite’s antennae at each side, and a small red dot in the lower righthand quadrant.

    That dot is the first ever image of Mars taken by one of this new class of spacecraft.

    “We've been waiting six months to get to Mars,” says Cody Colley, MarCO's mission manager.

    “The cruise phase of the mission is always difficult, so you take all the small wins when they come. Finally seeing the planet is definitely a big win for the team.”

    Explore #CubeSat #NASA #Mars
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is editor of Cosmos.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/cubesat/missions/marco.php
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles