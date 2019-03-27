This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 27 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    A fireball with the force of 10 atomic bombs

    NASA cameras capture the moment when a meteorite hots the clouds.

    The transient scars of the fireball’s passing.

    NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL-Caltech, MISR Team

    On December 18, 2018, a large meteorite exploded about 26 kilometres above the Bering Sea, generating approximately 173 kilotons of energy – about 10 times more than the power unleashed by the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

    The explosion was captured by several cameras onboard NASA’s Terra satellite.

    The resulting imagery has just been released. The dark red line is actually the shadow cast by the fireball as it passed above the cloud tops.

    The yellow area in the lower right of the frame is super-heated air left behind as the rock zoomed through it.

    Explore #meteorite #NASA
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
