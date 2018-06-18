Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Image of the Day Space 18 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    A dusty Martian selfie

    The Opportunity rover sends a picture home from the middle of a massive dust storm.

    The Opportunity rover peers at itself through the dusty Martian atmosphere.
    NASA

    Caught in the middle of the one of the biggest, thickest dust storms ever seen on Mars, the Opportunity rover has suspended operations indefinitely.

    The dust may have stopped the intrepid robot from performing its normal duties, but it hasn’t stopped it from snapping the self-portrait above, posted on Twitter by NASA scientist Kevin Gill.

    Explore #Opportunity #Mars
