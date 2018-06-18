A dusty Martian selfie
The Opportunity rover sends a picture home from the middle of a massive dust storm.
Caught in the middle of the one of the biggest, thickest dust storms ever seen on Mars, the Opportunity rover has suspended operations indefinitely.
The dust may have stopped the intrepid robot from performing its normal duties, but it hasn’t stopped it from snapping the self-portrait above, posted on Twitter by NASA scientist Kevin Gill.
- https://twitter.com/kevinmgill/status/1008031167214280704