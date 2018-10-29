This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Space 29 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Sinister beauty of the star-forming Skull and Cross Bones nebula

    A quiet night in South America yields unexpected beauty.

    NGC 2467, otherwise known as the Skull and Crossbones nebula, captured by the European Southern Observatory.

    NGC 2467, otherwise known as the Skull and Crossbones nebula, captured by the European Southern Observatory.

    ESO

    An unplanned break in research for astronomers at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile provided opportunity for a cosmic “happy snap” capturing the sinister beauty of the star-forming region known as the Skull and Cross Bones nebula.

    The nebula, more formally classified as GC 2467, attracted its nickname because many observers think its combination of dust, gas and young stars is reminiscent of a grinning skull.

    This image came about because conditions arose that for various reasons made the serious and dedicated research conducted at the VLT temporarily impossible. With time on their hands, the staff at the facility used a spectrograph known as FORS2 to track across the southern skies in search of awesome pictures.

    The results were well worth it.

    Explore #nebula #Skull and Cross Bones nebula #Very Large Telescope #VLT #ESO #European Southern Observatory
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.eso.org/public/teles-instr/paranal-observatory/vlt/vlt-instr/fors/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles