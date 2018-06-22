Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Image of the Day Space 22 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    A cosmic bridge

    A panoramic image shows the full sweep of the Milky Way across the sky.

    From horizon to horizon, via the Milky Way.
    P. Horálek / ESO

    In this unique panoramic view, the band of the Milky Way stretches from one horizon to the other over the La Silla observatory in Chile, part of the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

    Taken by photographer Petr Horálek, it shows a cosmic bridge connecting the ESO 3.6-metre telescope (at left) with the Swedish-ESO Submillimetre Telescope (at right).

    The Large and Small Magellanic Clouds — a duo of nearby galaxies — are captured together sitting “above” the galactic plane in the upper right corner of the image. The bright splash of red in the middle of the frame is the beautiful Gum Nebula, and the particularly bright dot in the lower left of the image is the planet Jupiter.

    Explore #Milky Way #ESO
