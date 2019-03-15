This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Space 15 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    A cosmic bat in flight

    Astronomers capture image of distant nebula

    In a constellation far, far away, the Cosmic Bat rises.

    ESO

    Positioned more than 2000 light-years away in an otherwise unremarkable region of the constellation Orion, a formation dubbed the Cosmic Bat seems to spread its vast wings.

    Its spectacular appearance is aided in no small measure by young stars situated at its core, their light doing all sorts of visually interesting things to vast clouds of interstellar dust.

    To astronomers, the Bat is more formally known as NGC 1788. Too faint to be seen by the naked eye, its beauty, in this instance, is revealed by the Very Large Telescope, operated by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.eso.org/public/australia/teles-instr/paranal-observatory/vlt/
