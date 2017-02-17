A colourful 'landing' on Pluto's icy heart
How you might see the dwarf planet if you happened to drop by.
NASA used more than 100 photos taken by the New Horizons spacecraft as it approached Pluto in 2015 to make this short video showing what it would look like to approach and land on the dwarf planet.
The spacecraft was launched in 2006 to investigate Pluto and its biggest moon, Charon, before going into hibernation and travelling towards the Kuiper Belt at the edge of our solar system. New Horizons is expected to fly by Kuiper Belt Objects by 2019.
Vishnu Varma R Vejayan is a physics student from Queen Mary University of London with an interest in scientific writing and research in physics. He interned at Cosmos in early 2017.