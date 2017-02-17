A colourful 'landing' on Pluto's icy heart



NASA used more than 100 photos taken by the New Horizons spacecraft as it approached Pluto in 2015 to make this short video showing what it would look like to approach and land on the dwarf planet.



The spacecraft was launched in 2006 to investigate Pluto and its biggest moon, Charon, before going into hibernation and travelling towards the Kuiper Belt at the edge of our solar system. New Horizons is expected to fly by Kuiper Belt Objects by 2019.