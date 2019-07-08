This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Space 08 July 2019
    A collaborative view of Jupiter

    Citizen scientist builds on NASA’s work.

    Jupiter, with some bright-white clouds popping up to high altitudes on the right side.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

    This stunning view of Jupiter's stormy northern hemisphere is a collaboration between NASA and citizen scientist Kevin Gill.

    NASA's Juno spacecraft took four snaps as it made a close pass of the gas giant planet, then Gill created the colour-enhanced image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager.

    JunoCam's raw images are available online for the public to peruse and process into image products. In fact, you are openly encouraged to do so.

