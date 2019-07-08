A collaborative view of Jupiter

This stunning view of Jupiter's stormy northern hemisphere is a collaboration between NASA and citizen scientist Kevin Gill.

NASA's Juno spacecraft took four snaps as it made a close pass of the gas giant planet, then Gill created the colour-enhanced image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager.



JunoCam's raw images are available online for the public to peruse and process into image products. In fact, you are openly encouraged to do so.