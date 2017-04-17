  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Space 17 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    A close-up portrait of Jupiter

    The Hubble Space Telescope zooms in on the largest planet in the solar system.

    Jupiter snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope.
    NSA/ESA/A. Simon

    On April 3, the Hubble Space Telescope turned its Wide Field Camera 3 toward Jupiter.

    The gas giant is currently at “opposition”, which means the Earth is now sitting on a straight line between it and the sun. This is the time of year when we are closest to Jupiter, and the planet is brightest in the night sky.

    This makes it the perfect time for photograph. Hubble was able to capture details in the atmosphere as small as 129 kilometres across. The Hubble observation was also timed to coincide with a close approach to Jupiter by NASA's space probe Juno, so that scientists could get concurrent observations.

