  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement WIN your very own meteorite! Subscribe, gift or renew a subscription to Cosmos and automatically go into the draw – Shop now!
    Image of the Day Space 14 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A circle on the Sun

    NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted this stellar oddity.

    Dramatic scenes on the surface of the Sun.
    Dramatic scenes on the surface of the Sun.
    NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

    The image above shows an oddity that NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has rarely observed before: a dark filament encircling an active region, spotted in late October this year.

    Solar filaments are clouds of charged particles that float above the sun, tethered to it by magnetic forces. They are usually elongated and uneven strands. Only a handful of times before have scientists seen one shaped like a circle.

    The black area to the left of the brighter active region is a coronal hole, a magnetically open region of the sun. While it may have no major scientific value, it is noteworthy because of its rarity. The still was taken in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

    Explore #solar flare #Sun
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles