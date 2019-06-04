This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    04 June 2019
    A bumper crop of supernovae

    Japanese astronomers photograph thousands of disintegrating stars.

    1800 exploding stars, all in a single composite image.

     


    N. Yasuda et al

    Ever wondered what 1800 exploding stars might look like?

    Well, wonder no more.

    Using a 870 mega-pixel digital camera attached to the top of the Subaru Telescope, which belongs to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan but is located at the Mauna Kea Observatory on Hawaii, researchers succeeded in photographing almost 2000 supernovae across a very broad section of the night sky.

    It’s no mean feat. Supernovae can produce a burst of light as much as one billion times brighter than the sun, but die down very quickly, disappearing in just weeks.

    Details of the research have been published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan.

