  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 09 April 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A beautiful Einstein ring

    A massive galactic cluster bends light into elegant curves in this dazzling Hubble image.

    Light from a background galaxy is stretched into graceful arcs by the enormous mass of a galaxy cluster.
    Light from a background galaxy is stretched into graceful arcs by the enormous mass of a galaxy cluster.
    ESA/Hubble, NASA

    This image is packed full of galaxies! A keen eye can spot exquisite elliptical galaxies and spectacular spirals, seen at various orientations: edge-on with the plane of the galaxy visible, face-on to show off magnificent spiral arms, and everything in between.

    With the charming name of SDSS J0146-0929, this is a galaxy cluster — a monstrous collection of hundreds of galaxies all shackled together in the unyielding grip of gravity. The mass of this galaxy cluster is large enough to severely distort the space-time around it, creating the odd, looping curves that almost encircle the center of the cluster.

    These graceful arcs are examples of a cosmic phenomenon known as an Einstein ring. The ring is created as the light from a distant objects, like galaxies, pass by an extremely large mass, like this galaxy cluster. In this image, the light from a background galaxy is diverted and distorted around the massive intervening cluster and forced to travel along many different light paths toward Earth, making it seem as though the galaxy is in several places at once.

    Explore #gravitational lensing #Einstein ring
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Michio Kaku: a fish out of water

    He is trying to complete Einstein's unfinished masterpiece: a unified theory of everything. Meet physicist Michio Kaku, profiled by Elizabeth Finkel.

    Beauty and a beast

    When bits of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array need to be shuttled around, they call Otto.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles