  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Space 04 July 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    3D-printed moons for spaceflight practice

    Detailed models can be a vital tool in planning space missions.

    A 3D-printed scale model of the Martian moon Phobos.
    3D-printed scale models of asteroids and other planetary bodies are used for real-life testing of spacecraft navigation and landing systems. The Martian moon Phobos is shown in the foreground.
    ESA / G. Porter

    When you’re planning a space mission, you want to make sure you know the terrain.

    One perhaps unexpected tool of the modern space agency is 3D printing. Detailed scale models of planetary bodies such as comets, asteroids and other worlds are used to aid in real-life testing of spacecraft navigation and landing systems.

    The structure of the models is based on data and imagery from earlier space missions. The image above shows two versions of a model of the Martian moon Phobos. The white one in the background is the raw 3D-printed object. “We then add colour and surface finishing” to produce the more realistic-looking model in the foreground, explains Olivier Dubois Matra of European Space Agency’s Guidance, Navigation and Control Section.

    Mobile cameras are then used to represent the spacecraft’s view of the planet and are manoeuvred around the models. This allows for physical testing of guidance and landing procedures, and is used in conjunction with virtual testing using specialized software.

    Read more at the European Space Agency.


    Explore #3D printing #Phobos #space travel
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles