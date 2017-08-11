Women in STEM: Dava Sobel and Elizabeth Finkel in conversation





Join author and journalist Dava Sobel and Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow Dr Elizabeth Finkel as they discuss women in science and Dava’s new book, The Glass Universe.

Dava Sobel is a former New York Times science reporter and the author of Longitude, Galileo's Daughter, The Planets and A More Perfect Heaven. She has also co-authored six books, including Is Anyone Out There? with astronomer Frank Drake. A long-time science contributor to Harvard Magazine, Audubon, Discover, Life, Omni, and The New Yorker, she continues to write for several online and print publications.

Dava’s new book, The Glass Universe, tells the story of the women who worked at the Harvard College Observatory from the late 1800s through the mid-1900s.

Dr Elizabeth Finkel is a co-founder and the Editor-in-Chief of Cosmos, and has been a science writer for scientific and lay audiences including regular contributions to the American magazine Science and the ABC Science Show.

She has published two books: Stem Cells: Controversy at the Frontiers of Science in 2005, which won the Queensland premier’s literary award and The Genome Generation in 2012, now on the recommended reading list for genetics students at Texas A&M. In 20I5, she won the Eureka Award for Science Journalism from the Department of Industry and Science.