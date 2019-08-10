What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.

Colombia’s ex-guerillas learn biodiversity and business models

Smiles abound as about 30 men and women receive a certificate and key-chain koala for completing a two-day workshop. But this is no ordinary workshop.

These ex-guerillas have travelled from across Colombia to the edge of the Amazon rainforest to learn about how they can use the latest technology and scientific knowledge to help them launch or improve ecotourism businesses.

China is going to get hot

Two months ago, climate scientists studying US cities found that global warming could produce killer heat waves causing thousands of excess deaths during unusually hot summers like the one now affecting the eastern US and much of Europe.

Now, researchers have found that China faces an even worse problem – not just a few thousand extra deaths in unusually hot summers, but tens of thousands of additional deaths each year.

Access is the biggest food cue of all

A study of hundreds of US primary school workers has found those whose daily commute passes through a corridor with more fast food restaurants have a higher body mass index (BMI), the measure used to gauge overweight and obesity.

It’s the first ever study to link body weight and the availability of fast food on the journey to work.

That age-old discussion about the Moon

A study just published in Nature Geoscience confirms a prior study suggesting that the Moon may be 100 million years older than conventionally believed.

But is it?

Solving crime with blood and maths

US researchers have developed a new way to interpret spattered bloodstains, potentially enabling police to reconstruct a crime more accurately.

But the new approach doesn’t involve ultraviolet lights, microscopes, test tubes or any of the other techniques favoured by police television dramas. Instead, these researchers use maths.

The Earth began to move 2.5 billion years ago

Plate tectonics on Earth began around 2.5 billion years ago, new research reveals, contradicting existing theories.

Tectonics – the movement of large surface plates across the globe – is the geological driver responsible for continental drift, the creation of mountain ranges, earthquakes, and the constant slow recycling of minerals into, and out of, the planet’s crust.

And here's our image of the week:

The signalling protein Fyn moving and forming clusters in living brain cells. PRANESH PADMANABHAN, QUEENSLAND BRAIN INSTITUTE

Australian researchers have used super-resolution microscopy to observe key molecules at work inside living brain cells, further unravelling the puzzle of memory formation and the elusive causes of dementia.

Read the full story here.

